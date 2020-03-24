Kajal Aggarwal's Bollywood Films That All Her Fans Must Watch

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian film industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 and has never looked back. Here is a list of films that Kajal Aggarwal has done in Bollywood so far.

Kajal Aggarwal's Bollywood films

Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... (2004)

This was the first movie in which Kajal Aggarwal made an appearance. She was seen in the role of the lead’s sister. The lead actors of this film are Amitabh Bachchan, Vivek Oberoi, and Aishwarya Rai. This rom-com drama film was loved by fans.

Singham (2011)

Singham was her return to Bollywood. After Kyun! Ho Gaya Na she was seen in several South Indian films which were loved by fans. But Singham was her new break into the Hindi film industry. Her role in Singham was appreciated by fans and the film was also loved by people across the country. She is seen as the love interest of the lead charter played by Ajay Devgn.

Special 26 (2013)

This is another hit film in which Kajal Aggarwal was seen. In this film, she was seen as the love interest of the film's lead, played by Akshay Kumar. She is seen as a character motivator in the film and completes the story arc.

Do Lafzon Ki Kahani (2016)

This was the last time Kajal Aggarwal was seen in Bollywood. This action, drama, and romance film received a lot of love from die-hard Kajal Aggarwal fans. She was seen as the leading lady in this film. The leading actor in this film was Randeep Hooda.

