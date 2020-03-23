Kajal Aggarwal's Vacation Pictures From Maldives Will Make You Yearn For A Holiday

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most sought after names in South Film Industry. She has worked in some Hindi movies as well. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal managed to make a place for herself in hearts of the masses. The stellar actor made an impressive debut with Ravi Teja's Lakshmi Kalyanam in 2007 and rest, as they say, is history.

Some of her best works include Govindudu Andarivadele, Magadheera, Naayak, Singham, and Special 26. Apart from her work Kajal Aggarwal always manages to dazzle us with her alluring social media posts. Kajal Aggarwal is quite active on social media and has an enviable number of 14 million followers on Instagram alone.

She always keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. The stunning Thuppakki actor took a trip to the Maldives, and her alluring vacation pictures will make you pack your bags and hit the beach. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pictures which are bound to give you some serious vacation goals.

Kajal Aggarwal's stunning vacation pics

Kajal Aggarwal looks radiant as she poses with a glass of wine near the beachside.

In this Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram picture, she seems to be having a gala time in the pool.

This Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram photo is proof that the Singham actor loves customised things. Her name engraved on her white hat is proof of that.

In this Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram pic the gorgeous actor seems to be in a happy and goofy mood. As she poses while sitting on a tree.

One can see Kajal Aggarwal sharing a light-hearted moment with her darling sister Nisha.

On the work front, Kajal Agarwal will be next seen in Tamil film Paris Paris, which is a Hindi remake of Kangana Ranaut's blockbuster film Queen. She is also shooting for Indian 2 which is helmed by director S. Shankar.

Source: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

