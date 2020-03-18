Kajal Aggarwal Shares A Sad Story Of A Cab Driver's Life Affected Due To Coronavirus

The Coronavirus outbreak has been declared as a pandemic by the World Health Organization. Various countries including China, Japan, Italy, Iran, and USA are experiencing increasing number of infected people. This deadly virus is also taking a toll on businesses. Actor Kajal Aggarwal recently shared a story about a cab driver. Read on to know more details:

Kajal Aggarwal shares a heartbreaking story of a cab driver

Bollywood actor Kajal Aggarwal took to social media and shared a story about a victim. She posted someone’s experience with a cab driver. The latter was crying as he could not find any customer. Therefore, it became impossible for him to earn bread for his family. As Kajal Aggarwal posted a screenshot of the story, she also called it heartbreaking. Here’s how the actor’s story narrated the incident.

“A cab driver cried in front of me saying I was his first customer in the last 48 hours. He said his wife is expecting groceries today at least. This virus is gonna hit us from so many ways but the people who depend on daily income are gonna get hit the most. I gave the guy an extra 500. Obviously, it’s not a big deal for most of us, which means we should do it more. He showed me that he has been driving around for 70 kilometres since his last customer. Please pay your cab drivers, street vendors etc a little more. You might just be their last customer for the day. #Shared!”

Workout at home videos

Kajal Aggarwal, along with other Bollywood celebrities, has also posted a few pictures for their fans to follow all the safety measures. Moreover, they have advised them to work out at home after the gyms have been shut. Katrina Kaif, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Kajal Aggarwal have posted a few videos of them exercising and meditating to strengthen their immune system during the rough phase.

