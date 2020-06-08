Kajal Aggarwal's IG Fitness Highlights Will Bring Back The Lost Motivation To Workout

Kajal Aggarwal has had a vast presence on the big screen and on social media. The actor has tried to keep her profile relevant and diverse over the course of time. Kajal Aggarwal's Instagram has many posts on fitness, fashion, travel, beauty and so much more. The actor has showcased her passion for not only acting but fitness and fashion as well. Listed below are some of Kajal Aggarwal's IG fitness highlights.

Kajal Aggarwal IG highlight of fitness

In the IG story above, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen working out. The actor nailed the headstand with ease. Kajal Aggarwal not only nailed the headstand but also had a quirky caption to it, giving her fans a different point of view. The IG story also showcased her workout outfit. Kajal donned a grey tank top and grey leggings. The actor and model looked lean and fit as she aced the rather hard to perform a headstand.

This is another picture of Kajal's fitness story. The picture showcases the actor working out on the treadmill. Kajal's picture also showcases her dedication towards fitness even on the weekends. The actor has often not only showcased major fitness goals but has also inspired many fans to follow her path.

This is another post where the actor is again seen working out. In this picture, Kajal is seen holding weights weighing 20 kgs. The actor is not only dedicated to her fitness regime but also aims to get stronger by the day. Kajal often for her fitness gets trained by coach Sriram.

This is another photo showcasing Kajal holding the 20 kg weights and doing squats for 30 seconds each. The actor has often showcased how one must not give up and here as well, she lays down another fitness benchmark. Kajal's workouts are not only motivational but challenging as well and many fans have often commented on how they aim to get fit just like her.

On the work front

Kajal, who has given some great movies for her fans to remember, is all set for the year. She is next to be seen in the film, Paris Paris. The Tamil film is to be directed by Ramesh Aravind and produced by Manu Kumaran. The film is a remake of the 2014 film, Queen. Kajal after that would be seen in another film titled, Mumbai Saga. The action crime film is to be directed by Sanjay Gupta and produced by T-Series.

