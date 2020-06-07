Kajal Aggarwal's Best Movie Dialogues From Her Iconic Movies Like 'Mr Perfect', 'Sita'

Kajal Aggarwal is a renowned Indian actress who predominantly works in Telugu and Tamil film industry. After debuting with a Hindi film, she rose to fame from her Telugu movie titled Chandamama. Kajal is known for her immensely loved performances in her movies like Magadheera, Temper, Brahmotsavam, Mr Perfect, Thuppakki, Sardar Gabbar Singh, Khaidi No 150, Singham, Naayak, Maari, Baadshah, Brindavanam, etc. Read on for some of Kajal Aggarwal's best dialogues from her movies.

Kajal Aggarwal's best dialogues

"Enni sarlu chepalira magada nuvvu nake kadu ee urlo unna Forigen ammai laki kuda nachesv."- Chandamama

kanisam chavulo aina nee thodu nakivvu bhairava. - Magadheera

Nannu loose annade. - Darling

Joh log kam bolte hai na ... un mein yaadon ka ek jwalamukhi bhara hota hai ... jis mein woh jalte rehte hai, jalte rehte hai - Do Lafzon Ki Kahani

Nuvvu lekapote nenu lenu vikky … enta ani adigite cheppalekapovachu…ela ani adigite chupinchaleka povachu. kani ee gunde kottukuneanta varaku ninnu premitune unta. - Mr. Perfect

edithe na problem solve avutundante jivitham motham edustha……problem solve avvadu Okada. - Mr. Perfect

Ei pelli, ei permanent attachments naku workout avadu - Sita

andhara prema pelli tho agipothe, athani prema pelli ayaka modhalavuthundhi - Sarocharu

Kajal Aggarwal's upcoming movies

Mosagallu is one of the highly anticipated movies of Kajal Aggarwal where she will be working alongside Juliette Audrey, Ruhi Singh, Priscilla Avila, and Suniel Shetty. The Telugu movie is based on one of the world's biggest I.T. scams. The movie is directed by Jeffrey Gee Chin. Kajal will also be seen in the Tamil movie Paris Paris which is the Tamil remake of the Bollywood superhit movie Queen. Kajal Aggarwal's next Hindi movie will be the film titled Mumbai Saga. It is an action-crime film directed by Sanjay Gupta where she will be seen alongside a huge ensemble cast of John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, Suniel Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Pankaj Tripathi, Sharman Joshi among others. Tamil director Shankar's next Tamil flick Indian 2 will see Kajal portraying a pivotal role along with Kamal Haasan, Nedumudi Venu, Siddharth, Bobby Simha, Rakul Preet Singh and Priya Bhavani Shankar.

