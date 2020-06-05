'Singham' Actor Kajal Aggarwal's Top Films That You Can Watch On Amazon Prime Video

Kajal Aggarwal has established a firm footing in the South Indian film industry. The actor made her Bollywood debut in 2004. Kajal has worked for over two decades now and the actor is among the most influential artists in India. Often she has dominated the South Indian film industry with her alluring looks and incredible acting finesse. Take a look at Kajal Aggarwal’s movies that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Sita

Sita is a 2019 romance film directed by filmmaker Teja. The film stars Bellamkonda Sreenivas and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around Ram who is left in a monastery with a promise that Sita would look after him. Years later, he meets Sita only to find out that she is not interested in him in any way.

Kavacham

Kavacham is 2018 romance film directed by Sreenivas Mamilla. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in lead roles. The story revolves around a police officer named Vijay, who meets a girl at a cafe and falls in love with her. However, his life turns around after he witnesses the kidnapping of another woman. Kavacham is available on Prime Video.

Nene Raju Nene Mantri

Naan Aanaiyittal, as the film is called in Tamil, is another popular film directed by Teja. The movie was released in 2017 and stars Rana Daggubati, Kajal Aggarwal and Catherine Tresa in lead roles. The movie revolves around a politician whose ambitions lead him to become a ruthless leader. His integrity and morals are tested as he rises to power.

Enthavaraku Ee Prema/ Kavalai Vendam

This movie is directed by Deekay and was released in 2016. The romantic drama stars Kajal Aggarwal and Jiiva in lead roles. The story revolves around a couple who gets separated soon after their marriage.

Rowdy Baadshah

Rowdy Baadshah is an action film directed by Srinu Vaitla. The film stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around a man who fails to get recruited in the police force due to his father’s mob ties. But when his own brother is killed by gangsters, he becomes ‘Baadshah' to fight them.

