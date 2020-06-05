Kajal Aggarwal-starrer Films That Are Available To Watch On Netflix & Other OTT Platforms

Kajal Aggarwal is a popular actor in the South Indian film industry. She made her debut with the 2004 Bollywood film Kyun! and rose to prominence. She has been nominated for four Filmfare Awards in the South Indian Film industry. Worked for over two decades now, the actor is among the most influential artists in South-India.

Apart from her acting, Kajal Aggarwal is also popular for her stunning style and her sharp looks. Often, the actor is deemed as one of the most beautiful actors in the Indian film industry. Her style has inspired her several million followers as well. Check out her popular films that you can watch on Netflix.

Mersal

Mersal is 2017 action film directed by Atlee Kumar. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, Samantha Akkineni, and Nithya Menen in lead roles. The movie tells the story of Maaran, a doctor who is falsely accused of the murder of his colleague, Dr Arjun Zachariah. The movie follows him on the quest to discover the real culprit as he sets on to expose corruption in the medical industry.

Awe!

Awe! was released in 2018 and is directed by Prashanth Varma. The movie stars Regina Cassandra, Eesha Rebba, Nithya Menen, and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around a group of people with different interests and goals who meet at a restaurant. However, things change when they uncover a shocking secret which ties them together.

Kajal Aggarwal's films on other OTT platforms

Kavacham

Kavacham is 2018 romance film directed by Sreenivas Mamilla. The movie stars actor Vijay, Kajal Aggarwal, and Mehrene Kaur Pirzada in lead roles. The story revolves around a police officer named Vijay, who meets a girl at a cafe and falls in love with her. However, his life turns around after he witnesses the kidnapping of another woman. Kavacham is available to watch on Prime Video.

Magadheera

Magadheera was released in 2009 and is directed by S. S. Rajamouli. The movie stars Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in lead roles. The story revolves around the present and past events. Magadheera is available to watch on Hotstar.

Upcoming movies

Meanwhile, Kajal Aggarwal is set to appear in the upcoming Tamil-language comedy-drama Paris Paris. The film is directed by Ramesh Aravind and is a remake of the 2014 Hindi film Queen by Vikas Bahl. She will also star in the upcoming Bollywood action flick Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham.

