Kajal Aggarwal Unveils Her Wax Statue At Madame Tussauds Singapore, Pens Heartwarming Post

Kajal Aggarwal became the first actress from the South Indian film industry to make her debut at the prestigious Madame Tussauds in Singapore. The actress unveiled her wax statue alongside her family.

An ecstatic Aggarwal took to her social media handle and wrote, "Deeply humbled and ecstatic to be honoured, standing amongst global icons. Feels like I'm seeing myself through the eyes of an artist The resemblance is uncanny and the attention to detail is spectacular."

The actress penned a heartwarming post and also thanked the stylists for the wax-statue look. She wrote: "Thank you @yousef_aljasmi for this stunner outfit. 8kgs, glittering in Swarovski and looked stellar ! Styled by @archamehta." [sic] Fans couldn't get over the resemblance and lauded Aggarwal's achievement.

