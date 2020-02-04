Kajal Aggarwal Dons Ethnic Wear With Grace; See Pictures Of Some Of Her Best Looks

Kajal Aggarwal often dons chic ethnic looks with grace. She is seen wearing a range of outfits from sarees to garara pants on several occasions. We take a look at some of Kajal Aggarwal’s best ethnic look over the years.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal 'riding A Flamingo' As She Lives It Up With Nisha Aggarwal, Mom In Maldives

Here are some best looks of Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal Aggarwal donned a velvet, maroon Turn Tahilini lehenga and choli. She styled her look with a mang tikka and a beaded neckpiece. Kajal Aggarwal looked amazing in the heavily embroidered look.

Kajal Aggarwal often wears subtle hues and pastel looks. One of the outfits she wore for a private event was the butterfly choli and an off-white lehenga. The look really complimented her ponytail hairdo and glam make-up look. Kajal Aggarwal completed the look with choker neckpiece and some bracelets.

Kajal Aggarwal redefined simplicity in an ethnic garara pant as she paired it with gold and white kurta. She styled the look with delicate dangling earrings. The sleek hairdo was another plus in the simple look.

Also Read | Dulquer Salmaan And Kajal Aggarwal To Come Together For Tamil Project?

Kajal Aggarwal wore a pastel zari saree with hot pink blouse. She looked ethereal with the heavy accessories. She styled the saree look with choker and long neckpiece. Kajal Aggarwal’s dark luscious yet sleek hair was enough to complete the look.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Details About Her 85-year-old Character In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Kajal Aggarwal looked ethnic yet modern in another saree look. This time she went for the hot pink and orange stripe combination. She paired the saree with a messy pony hairdo. She also wore the classic gold studs and choker neckpiece.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures From Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Vacation Goals

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.