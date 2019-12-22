Kajal Aggarwal 'riding A Flamingo' As She Lives It Up With Nisha Aggarwal, Mom In Maldives

With three films releasing this year and three major ones up for release next year, Kajal Aggarwal definitely had a busy year with shooting and promotions. However, the actor is having a much-needed break with her family at the moment in the Maldives. The Paris Paris star is having a gala time along with her sister Nisha Aggarwal and her parents. Be it ‘riding’ the flamingos in the pool, posing at the picturesque beaches by sitting on a tree, or enjoying some quality time with her sister, the pictures are true vacation goals.

As the holiday kicked off, Kajal had revealed while posing alongside a ‘Happy Holidays’ card. “Finally on a vacay that I was really looking forward to,” she had written. The actor had shared a rare family snap as she enjoyed ‘family time’ and ‘island life’ at the end of the year.

However, the Aggarwals trip to the Maldives seemed to be to ring in mother Suman Aggarwal’s birthday. Posting an adorable snap of her, the 34-year-old had written, “Happiest birthday my gorgeous mommy! Love you to the moon and beyond. ❤️”

There was more, Kajal donned the hat with her name written on it. She also enjoyed the scenic view of the water, while twinning with her sister Nisha in black. The pictures of them sharing some giggles were true sister goals.

The Darling star also enjoyed the ‘aqua azzure’ while flashing her smile while sitting on a coconut tree. She seemed to bring out the child in her as well. Kajal donned a swimsuit and enjoyed some time with the pool flamingos.

Work front

On the professional front, Kajal was seen in three films this year, Sita, Ranarangam and Comali. The remake of Queen, Paris Paris is expected to release next year. The much-awaited Indian 2, and a return to Bollywood with Mumbai Saga makes it an exciting 2020.

