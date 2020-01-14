Kajal Aggarwal Reveals Details About Her 85-year-old Character In Kamal Haasan's Indian 2

Popular South Indian actor, Kajal Aggarwal, in a recent media interaction revealed some interesting details about her role in S. Shankar's Indian 2. Kajal Aggarwal, who will be paired opposite Kamal Haasan in the action-thriller, will reportedly be seen playing the role of an 85-year-old woman in the forthcoming movie.

Exclaiming her role in Indian 2 to be exciting, the actor revealed her character to be genuine and prominent. Talking more about Indian 2, and her upcoming movies, Kajal Aggarwal made some interesting revelations in the interview. Here is all you need to know.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal's Pictures From Maldives Are Giving Her Fans Vacation Goals

Kajal Aggarwal on Indian 2 and her upcoming digital series

In the interview published on an online portal, Kajal Aggarwal revealed she is eagerly waiting for the release of Indian 2. The actor, who is currently in Mumbai, will join the sets of Indian 2 in February. The movie, starring Kamal Haasan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead, is expected to hit the marque in April 2020.

Furthermore in the interview, Kajal revealed that she is in an exciting phase of her career, where she is collaborating with some of the best talents of the industry. She, who will be making her digital debut soon, has a slew of movies in her kitty.

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal To Unveil Her Own Wax Figure At The Madame Tussauds Museum

On the professional front, Kajal is currently shooting for Sanjay Gupta's Mumbai Saga. The movie, starring John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Jackie Shroff, and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead, is slated to hit the screens soon. Besides the gangster drama, Kajal Aggarwal's long-due movie, Paris Paris, will reportedly release this year.

Also Read | Jaan's Cast To Include South-Indian Actor Kajal Aggarwal For A Cameo

Also Read | Kajal Aggarwal 'riding A Flamingo' As She Lives It Up With Nisha Aggarwal, Mom In Maldives

(Promo Image Courtesy: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.