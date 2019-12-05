Jaan's Cast To Include South-Indian Actor Kajal Aggarwal For A Cameo

Prabhas is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film called Jaan. The romantic drama also stars the Housefull 4 actor Pooja Hedge. According to rumours making the rounds, Kajal Aggarwal has been roped in to play a cameo in Jaan.

Kajal Aggarwal's cameo in Jaan

Kajal Aggarwal is apparently quite interested with the short role in Jaan and agreed to be included in the production. However, none of this has been officially confirmed yet. Prabhas and Kajal had earlier paired up for super hit movies like Darling and Mr Perfect. Fans seem to be hoping that they get to recreate the magic on screen for Jaan.

Kajal Aggarwal had reportedly started her acting career with the 2004 Hindi film, Kyu! Ho Gaya Na? and from there forayed into Telugu films. She has reportedly featured in over 50 Telugu, Tamil and Hindi movies since. Her next movie is Paris Paris whose release date is yet to be announced by the makers. Jaan will be Prabhas and Kajal’s third collaboration.

Jaan is reportedly set in Europe and has the Rebel star play the role of a palm reader. The movie is being directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The first schedule of Jaan in Italy has reportedly been wrapped up. It has also been reported that the makers of Jaan have erected an elaborate set to resemble the 1970s era.

Talking about Jaan to a daily portal, actor Pooja Hedge reportedly said the idea of a period film set in Europe is quite new in the Indian film industry. The actor was apparently “blown away” after reading the script and was very excited to join the cast. Prabhas too had revealed in an interview with the daily that he does not want to spend too much time on one movie like he did for Baahubali (five years) and Saaho (two years). After these two films, he was on the lookout for something with a much simpler story and this is how Jaan chanced his way. While reportedly working on Saaho, Prabhas had come across this love story. He said it was a beautiful experience shooting for the film and is very different than all his works so far.

Jaan is reportedly being bankrolled by Krishnam Raju’s production house, Gopikrishna Movies, and UV Creations. Sye Raa fame, Amit Trivedi will be composing music for the movie. Manoj Paramahamsa will be handling the camera.

