Kajal Aggarwal's Co-stars Till Date Include Ram Charan, Mahesh Babu, And Jr NTR

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the most popular actors in the South Indian Film Industry. With her impeccable acting skills and charming personality, Kajal has managed to make her name as an ace actor and also managed to grab several Bollywood films. She made her Bollywood debut with Kyun! Ho Gaya Na... in 2004 and has never looked back. She also has worked in almost all the film industries in South India. Here is a list of the best co-stars Kajal Aggarwal has worked with so far.

Jr NTR

Kajal Aggarwal and Jr NTR have coupled up in several films. All the movies they have done together have received a lot of appreciation and have been a hit at the box office. Kajal and Jr NTR have worked together in films like Rowdy Baadshah, Temper, and Brindavanam. In most of the films, Kajal is seen in the role of Jr NTR's love interest and has been loved for her performance. Kajal Aggarwal also made a special appearance in Jr NTR's film Janatha Garage. He was seen in the song Pakka Local in the film.

Jr NTR and Kajal Aggarwal from #PakkaLocal Song in #JanathaGarage Movie pic.twitter.com/aAkX1B5XyT — SillyMonks Tollywood (@SMTollywood) September 16, 2016

Ram Charan

Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan have seen teaming up to make several films together. They have worked together in several films and her performance has been loved by fans and critics alike. Both have worked in several big-budget hits and have changed the way people viewed cinema. Ram Charan and Kajal were seen in films likes Naayak, Govindudu Andarivadele, Magadheera, and Yevadu. Ram Charan was also seen in a cameo in Kajal's film Khiladi No. 150.

Ram Charan and Kajal Aggarwal in #GovindhuduAndarivadele pic.twitter.com/tYAOwNTd15 — Vamsi Kaka (@vamsikaka) September 23, 2014

Mahesh Babu

Kajal Aggarwal and Mahesh Babu have worked together in two films and have got a lot of love from fans for these films. They were seen together in 2012 hit film No 1 Businessman and the 2016 film Brahmotsavam. Both the films were a hit and were loved by fans.

