Kajal Aggarwal Cooks A Scrumptious Andra Meal And Gets A Thumb-up From Parents; See Pic

Amid the nationwide lockdown imposed by the Prime Minister of India due to the Coronavirus outbreak, Bollywood's leading ladies' favourite activity seems to be indulging in cooking. From Deepika Padukone to Alia Bhatt, these divas have been putting their culinary skills to test to try their hands at new recipes. Tollywood A-lister, Kajal Aggarwal has also been giving fans an insight into her kitchen and various recipes from "carrot cake" to "social samosas". However, this time around Aggarwal tried her hands at cooking an 'Andra meal' because she missed her movie sets amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Kajal Aggarwal cooks a scrumptious Andra meal because she missed her movie sets

Tollywood superstar Kajal Aggarwal is currently practising self-quarantine with her parents like everyone else. During the nationwide lockdown, Aggarwal is utilising her quarantine time to the fullest by working out, honing her culinary skills and running other household chores. On May 8, the Singham actor shared a collage of pictures, flaunting several Andra dishes on her Instagram story and said that she missed being on her film sets.

Therefore, the diva decided to bring Andhra Pradesh and Telangana home by cooking some of the famous recipes of both the states. Aggarwal made dishes like Bendakaya Pulusu (a dish made out of lady's finger), Sorakai Pachadi (a dish made out of bottle guard) and Pesarattu (a type of dosa) at home and shared the pictures of all the dishes with her fans on social media. After the 34-year-old actor-model treated her parents with a full course Andra meal, they gave her recipe a thumb-up and exclaimed that she passed with flying colours, revealed the actor herself in the caption of the post.

Her caption read, "Because I'm missing my movie sets so much, decided to make a full on Andhra meal for dinner and the parents said I pass with flying colours. Here goes (my first attempt) - bendakaya pulusu, sorakai pachadi and pesarattu"

Check out other recipes made by Kajal Aggarwal amid the lockdown below:

(Image credit: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram)

