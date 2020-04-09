Kajal Aggarwal Shares 'major Throwback' Pics With Allu Arjun, Actor Replies 'wild Times'

Be it her realistic performance in Queen’s Tamil remake or her portrayal of Kajal opposite actor Ajay Devgn in Singham, Kajal Aggarwal has come a long way in her career, delivering successful films. Apart from being known for her performances, Kajal has also impressed masses with her off-screen camaraderie, with co-stars like Allu Arjun. Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday and to mark which Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartwarming post on social media. Allu Arjun had an unmissable reply to her post.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media handles to share a series of unseen throwback pictures with Allu Arjun to wish him on his birthday. As seen in a picture shared by Kajal Aggarwal, the actor is all smiles as she strikes a pose with Allu Arjun. While Allu can be seen donning a printed shirt with a tie, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen all dolled-up in a sleeveless one-piece, which is accessoried by a pair of long needle-earrings. With the picture shared, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned that it is good to witness Allu Arjun transforming into a person that he has become. Replying to the picture shared, Allu Arjun wrote: “Haha thank you sooo muchhh wild times!” (sic). Take a look:

MAJOR THROWBACK (and how!) birthday boy @alluarjun bugsy, so good to see you become the amazing person that you are! ❤️ (It took me a while to hunt these pics down) @ashwinmawle @pnavdeep26 @shraddhadas43 remember this? :) :) pic.twitter.com/ghZ66NSqPY — Kajal Aggarwal (@MsKajalAggarwal) April 8, 2020

Take a look at some pictures of Kajal and Allu shared by fans

Nicknamed as ‘Bunny❤ @alluarjun has built a thriving acting career and accumulated a lot of success in flms.With #PUSHPA being announced 2day,we surely have something to look forward now.Congratulations for yet another and sure-shot successful venture. #HappyBirthdayAlluArjun 🍰 pic.twitter.com/7gRUddz3aa — மஹா ◎fficial 🌺 (@its_mahaoffc) April 8, 2020

