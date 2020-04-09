The Debate
Kajal Aggarwal Shares 'major Throwback' Pics With Allu Arjun, Actor Replies 'wild Times'

Regional Indian Cinema

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartwarming post on social media to wish Allu Arjun, to which the actor had an unmissable response. Read details here.

Written By Tarun Nair | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kajal Aggarwal

Be it her realistic performance in Queen’s Tamil remake or her portrayal of Kajal opposite actor Ajay Devgn in Singham, Kajal Aggarwal has come a long way in her career, delivering successful films. Apart from being known for her performances, Kajal has also impressed masses with her off-screen camaraderie, with co-stars like Allu Arjun. Recently, Allu Arjun celebrated his birthday and to mark which Kajal Aggarwal shared a heartwarming post on social media. Allu Arjun had an unmissable reply to her post.

Kajal Aggarwal took to her social media handles to share a series of unseen throwback pictures with Allu Arjun to wish him on his birthday. As seen in a picture shared by Kajal Aggarwal, the actor is all smiles as she strikes a pose with Allu Arjun. While Allu can be seen donning a printed shirt with a tie, Kajal Aggarwal can be seen all dolled-up in a sleeveless one-piece, which is accessoried by a pair of long needle-earrings. With the picture shared, Kajal Aggarwal mentioned that it is good to witness Allu Arjun transforming into a person that he has become. Replying to the picture shared, Allu Arjun wrote: “Haha thank you sooo muchhh wild times!” (sic). Take a look:

coronavirus lockdown

Take a look at some pictures of Kajal and Allu shared by fans

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world.

