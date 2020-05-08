Kajal Aggarwal's Favourite Books That You Must Check Out

South Indian actor Kajal Aggarwal has been spending time reading her favourite books while self-quarantining. After the government announced nation-wide lockdown, she has been sharing healthy recipes and photos of herself indulging in productive activities during this time. Aggarwal is quite active on social media and engages with her fans and followers by posting regularly. We have compiled some of her photos that prove that she is fond of reading books.

Kajal Aggarwal shares her favourite books on social media

Recently, Kajal Aggarwal shared a story of herself reading her old favourite book to kill boredom. She took to Instagram and shared a photo showing a book titled The Code of the Woosters. Take a look at the other books that she has been reading amid the lockdown.

Talking about books that she prefers, Kajal Aggarwal also shared a photo of The Little Prince by Antoine De Saint-Exupery. In this old picture on her Instagram handle, the actor is holding this book. In the caption accompanying the post, she mentioned how much she loved revisiting classic books.

Moreover, Kajal Aggarwal also shared her review of The First Storyteller by Varun Gwalani. In the caption, she wrote that she bought the book on impulse after watching Gwalani’s TED talk. Kajal Aggarwal revealed how much she was moved by that book. She found it quite engaging and different from many books by Indian authors.

Aggarwal appreciates The Road Not Taken

Kajal Aggarwal has shared her other favourite books in her Instagram story highlights. Besides reading books, she has shown interest in reading popular poems and quotes as well. Take a look at her photo of The Road Not Taken by Robert Frost.

