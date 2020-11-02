Kajal Aggarwal's Sister Nisha Pens Wedding Wishes, Says 'let It Be Fantastic' Journey

Actress Kajal Aggarwal’s wedding to businessman Gautam Kitchlu has been the talk of the tinsel town ever since she shared a note on social media while disclosing about her marriage. From sharing the pre-wedding festivity pictures to dreamy wedding ceremony snaps, the actress has left all her fans awestruck with her looks. After getting hitched, Kajal’s sister Nisha Aggarwal shared a beautiful picture of the newly-married couple along with an adorable note while wishing her luck for her “new journey.”

Nisha Aggarwal pens wedding wishes for sister Kajal Aggarwal

The picture is from the wedding ceremony where the love-struck couple can be seen posing for a candid picture together. While captioning the post, Nisha guided the actress about how to lead a happy life ahead. She even asked the actress to “let it be fantastic, crazy, wonderful, unbelievable, and unforgettable. May your life together be full of love and your love full of life.” On reading the beautiful advice by her sister, the Singham actress thanked her and wrote, “Thank you my bayveee love you loads and can’t wait to see you.”

For her wedding, Kajal Aggarwal stunned in a colourful lehenga and traditional jewelry in the first snaps she shared on Instagram. The actor was seen kissing her husband's hand as she revealed that she had gone from ‘ms to mrs’. She described Gautam as her ‘confidante, companion, best friend, and soulmate’ and that she was glad to find all these traits and her 'home' in him. In another photograph, the couple was seen placing their hands on each other’s heads. Kajal revealed that their ‘Punjabi meets Kashmiri wedding’ would have been incomplete without the 'Jeelakarrabellam' ceremony, which was a tribute to their individual relationships with South India. Kajal and Gautam had got married at the Taj Mahal hotel in Mumbai, and in another pic, they posed in style on the steps. The actor wrote that it was a ‘small wedding’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but they took all precautions, like getting all guests tested. The bride’s outfit was designed by Anamika Khanna, while Anita Dongre styled the groom for the special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kajal Aggarwal has been one of the top stars of the South film industry for over a decade, having worked with most of the top stars and directors of the Tamil and Telugu film industry in numerous blockbusters. She has also been featured in several Bollywood films like Singham, Special 26, among others. Gautam Kitchlu is an entrepreneur and owns a design company.

