Kajal Aggarwal's Marriage Photos: See Gorgeous Pictures From The Actor's Fairytale Wedding

Actor Kajal Aggarwal has tied the knot with long time beau businessman Gautam Kitchlu. The couple got married on October 31, 2020. Kajal Aggarwal’s marriage photos that have surfaced online are absolutely stunning. Read ahead to see Kajal Aggarwal’s marriage photos.

Also read | Halloween 2020: Here Are Some Easy Halloween DIY Costume Ideas

Also read | Keanu Reeves Sports A Buzzcut, Chops Off Famous Long Locks For Upcoming Movie

Here Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu’s marriage photos

Actor Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with businessman Gautam Kitchlu in a private ceremony at The Taj Hotel on October 31. In the photos that have surfaced online, the actor looks absolutely gorgeous. In Kajal Aggarwal's marriage photos, she wore a red and pink lehenga for the wedding ceremony.Traditional huge big golden 'kaleere', south-Indian headband completed her look.

Kajal’s husband, Gautam Kitchlu is seen wearing a white embroidered sherwani. He completed the look with a peach coloured turban. Gautam is a Mumbai-based businessman, a founder of Discern Living. The company offers interior designing solutions. He describes himself as a tech and design enthusiast.

For the Haldi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal had worn a yellow and pink dress. She completed the look with floral jewellery. A big pink flower adorned her forehead. She had also worn floral bracelets.

For the Mehendi ceremony, Kajal Aggarwal had worn a green traditional outfit. She wore huge golden earrings to complete the look. She had styled her hair in a braid. The Singham actor exuded elegance in every frame.

Kajal Aggarwal is known for her work in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu movies. She made her debut with the 2004 movie Kyun Ho Gaya Na. Some of her notable works include Darling, Brindavanam, Mr Perfect, Businessman, Naayak, Baadshah and Govindudu Andarivadele. She was a part of Special 26 and Do Lafzon Ki Kahani as well. She has been nominated several times for her stellar performances in films.

Also read | If You Loved 'Sacred Games', Here Is A Watchlist Of Other Thrilling Gangster Dramas

Also read | Zendaya's 'Euphoria 'series And Other Movies' Deleted Scenes; Watch Here

Image courtesy- @kajalaggarwalofficial Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.