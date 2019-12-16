The star of Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala Elakshi Gupta spoke candidly to an entertainment portal about her experience working with Ajay Devgan. The actor will be seen starring in the much-anticipated film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She will be seen playing the role of Soyarabai, the wife of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

“Ajay Devgn Was Very Grounded & Kind To Everyone,” Says Tanhaji Co-Star Elakshi Gupta

She mentioned that she will be seen playing her character opposite Sharad Kelkar who is playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. She went on to praise Ajay Devgn and said that the actor is extremely grounded and kind to everyone on set. Ajay in the film will be seen playing the role of the legendary Maratha warrior Tanhaji.

Elakshi said that she finds herself fortunate to play such a pivotal role in the film. She mentioned about how Soyarabai, was a strong woman. She also praised the grand scale of the sets on which the film was shot. She said that she felt as if she were living in the Maratha Empire due to the costumes and set design.

Elakshi continued to praise the team calling them nice and comfortable to work with. She also admitted that she would often observe other actors and try to learn from their process. She concluded by saying that she is grateful for gaining this project and is happy to be working in such a positive and happy work environment.

The actor has featured in a web series titled Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala. However, this will be her first film and debut into Bollywood. She also has a background of modelling and is a dental surgeon as well.

