Kajol And Ajay Devgn Go Traditional, Asks 'In Character Or Not'; Fans Go Crazy

Ajay Devgn is all set for the release of the historical action flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. It is set to release on January 10, 2020. In the film, Ajay Devgn will be seen playing the lead character of Tanhaji, whereas his wife Kajol will be seen playing his on-screen wife, Savitribai Malusare. Recently, Kajol took to her Instagram handle to post a photo with her husband. Read more to know about the photo.

Kajol and Ajay are always in character

Actor Kajol Devgan posted a photo on December 6, 2019, on her official Instagram handle. The photo featured her and her husband Ajay Devgn in traditional outfits. They were dressed as their characters, Tanhaji and Kajol, from the flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The caption on the photo by Kajol asked a question, that whether the two are in character or not, and asked her fans to guess. Either the photo is from the sets of the movie or they have dressed up on a separate occasion. The post also announced the release date of the movie, which is December 10, 2019.

Within three hours of its release, the photo garnered over 1 lakh 80 thousand likes. Fans of the actors are loving this post, which is evident from the comments by the fans on the picture. Here is the photo.

About the movie

The historical action flick Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior is directed by Om Raut. It features the Agent Vinod actor Saif Ali Khan in the negative role. He will be playing the role of Udaybhan Rathod, the one who had killed Tanhaji and was later killed by Shelar mama. The character of Shelar mama is played Shashank Shende, a critically acclaimed actor, who has predominantly worked in Marathi movies. The character of Emperor Aurangzeb is played by Luke Kenny, while Sharad Kelkar will be seen playing the role of Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.



