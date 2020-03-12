Kajol Shares Daughter Nysa's Pics From A Traditional Photoshoot; Netizens Love It

Kajol is often seen sharing pictures of herself along with her loved ones on social media. She recently shared a few pictures of her daughter Nysa from a traditional photo shoot. Dressed in a beige-colored lehenga with elaborate earrings to compliment her look, Nysa looks absolutely ravishing. Look at the pictures below-

Kajol shares Nysa's pictures

Sharing two pictures of Nysa, Kajol wrote, “In the times of fear we are in right now we all need a happy pill. Thank u for being mine. #babygirl #allmine #smilemore.” Nysa looks lovely in the pictures as she sits on a wooden floor with her hair open and huge earrings adding to her look. She is seen laughing in one of the pictures while looking upwards. Another picture shows her smiling while looking at the camera.

Previously, Kajol in a talk show spoke about how her daughter Nysa was traumatised by a movie which is considered one of Kajol’s best works. She said that her daughter absolutely hated the movie. Informing that it was We Are Family, and she added that the main reason for the teenager to dislike it was because Kajol’s character falls really sick in the movie and passes away in the end.

On the work front, Kajol will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. The movie starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, is reported to release on Netflix soon. The forthcoming film will mark the directorial debut of popular actor Renuka Shahane, who has featured in some of the biggest hits of the 90s.

