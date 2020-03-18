Kajol Talks About The Small Steps Taken By 'Devi' Cast & It's All About Women Empowerment

Bollywood actor Kajol is currently basking in the success of her recent short-film Devi released on YouTube. The performances of the star cast and the storyline of the film have bagged many praises from the critics and the audience. The short film unfolds the story of nine women and their terrific experience with Kajol playing the lead character in the film. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Kajol revealed the small steps taken by the star cast of Devi, referring to the current state of women.

READ | Kajol's Response To 'Devi' Plagiarism Controversy Has Left Fans Very Upset; Read

Interestingly, the actor and producer of Devi, that is Kajol and Ryan Ivan Stephen speaking on their film's impact, performance and the star cast said that there are small steps everyone is taking every day. Further, she mentioned that she can see the situation as half glass full, instead of half empty.

READ | Kajol Slays In A Blue Wrap-dress At The 'Devi' Success Party In Mumbai

Later, relating the same with the film, she spoke on the star cast and said that all the lead actors came together because they all believed in it. Kajol revealed that no one has charged a penny for the film. The producer, Ryan Ivan Stephen, also added that the greatest achievement of their film is that it has reached the people and everyone is talking about it.

READ | 'Devi' Gets 10 Million Views, Kajol Expresses Gratitude With Heartfelt Post

Devi cast and story

Apart from Kajol, the film also features Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre, Rama Joshi, Shivani Raghuvanshi, and Neha Dhupia. The film is helmed by the writer-director Priyanka Banerjee. The 13-minute-long short film narrates the story of nine women who experienced rape, domestic violence, sexual and mental assault and harassment. The film has garnered more than 10Million views on YouTube.

Watch it below:

READ | Kajol Starrer short film 'Devi' Called Out By A Group Of Filmmakers For Plagiarised Content

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.