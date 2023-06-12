The Trial Trailer Unveils Kajol's Vulnerability In Courtroom Drama

The highly anticipated web series, The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha, featuring Kajol in her first web series, released its trailer on Monday. This courtroom drama serves as the Indian adaptation of the popular series The Good Wife. The gripping two-minute video begins with Noyonika (played by Kajol) delivering a powerful slap to her husband (Rajeev Sengupta, portrayed by Jisshu Sengupta) upon discovering his infidelity.

However, their lives take a tumultuous turn when her husband is arrested for accepting sexual favors as bribes to manipulate verdicts. In the trailer, Noyonika, a housewife, faces numerous challenges as she strives to resume her legal career to support her two daughters. In the office, she encounters judgment from her colleagues and fellow lawyers.

Yet, with the assistance of an old friend (played by Alyy Khan) and her unwavering determination, she begins to win cases. However, her life takes another twist when her friend requests her representation for her own husband. This situation puts Kajol in a dilemma, as she must decide whether to represent her husband, who betrayed her. The series revolves around the pivotal decision she makes.

Initial Impression of the trailer

(A screengrab from The Trial trailer | Kajol/Instagram)

Based on the trailer, The Trial: Pyaar Kanoon Dhokha promises to be a gripping and intriguing drama, with Kajol leading the charge in the courtroom battles. The series showcases powerful dialogues and intense courtroom sessions. Sharing the trailer, Kajol wrote, "Trials exist not only in the courtroom but also in real life." Watch the captivating trailer below:

In an interview to an international publication Kajol said that she like doing complex characters and this was one of them. The role spoke to her when it was first offered. The audience will also be able to relate to it.

Directed by Suparn Varma and produced by Ajay Devgn, the web series also features talented actors like Sheeba Chaddha, Kubbra Sait, and others. Audiences can stream the show on Disney+ Hotstar starting from July 14, 2023.