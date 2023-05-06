Kajol Celebrates 29 Years Of Yeh Dillagi, Shares Photo With Saif Ali Khan And Akshay Kumar

Kajol, Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar starrer Yeh Dillagi turned 29 on Saturday (May 6). The actress reminisced the good old days by sharing an unseen picture with her co-stars from the film. In it, Saif and Akshay both can be seen in black suits.

In the caption, Kajol wrote, “So much fun on this set.. and all the small memories. Akshay boasting about his cooking skills and finally making us a simple but amazing Dal. Having to walk nearly 1.5 km uphill in the dark in the snow because the car got spoilt at the bottom of the hill and our hotel was at the top and NO CELLPHONES! Riding a horse in an itsy bitsy skirt and thinking my hat would at least cover my face!!!”

Remembering the light-hearted incidents from the film shoot of Yeh Dillagi, Kajol added, “Saif and me laughing our heads off when we were shooting hothon pe bas and #Sarojji wanting to shoot us instead of the film. Reemaji playing my mother for the first time and sitting and playing cards with her on set. Manish and me doing the trials and #Yashji giving his approval in the middle of trying to give us something to eat. It’s not the film you remember so much as what you were feeling at the time. #29YearsOfYehDillagi.”

More about Yeh Dillagi

Directed by Naresh Malhotra, Yeh Dillagi is Based on the 1954 American film Sabrina. Its story revolved around two brothers who fall in love with their family driver's daughter, Sapna. On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the 2022 film, Salaam Venky. She starred in the movie along with Vishal Jethwa, Revathi, Aahana Kumra, and several others. The Dilwale actress will be seen next in the web series The Good Wife- Pyaar, Kanoon, Dhokha.

The series is the Indian adaptation of a CBS series with the same name. The 48-year-old actress will play the role of a lawyer in her maiden OTT series. While she has starred in a film, Tribhanga which was released on OTT, this will mark the first time the actress will star in a web series. The first look of the series was released in September 2022.