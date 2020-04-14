Kajol's Social And Charity Works & Commitments That Her Fans Need To Know; Read

Kajol started her career in 1992 with Bekhudi and did not take long to make a place for herself in Bollywood. From playing girl-next-door characters to taking villainous roles, Kajol continues to hold a grip on the audiences even today. Some of the best movies of the actor include Yeh Dillagi, Ishq, Gupt: The Hidden Truth, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Fanaa, Dilwale and many more.

It was the year 2011 when the Government of India honoured Kajol with a Padma Shri, which is the fourth highest civilian honour of the country. Apart from this, she is also a social activist and is noted for her work for widows and children. Continue reading to know a few things about Kajol's social work.

Kajol's social work that fans need to know

Kajol is an enthusiastic social activist and the ambassador of Loomba Trust, which promotes the welfare of widows and children all over the world. For her philanthropic work as a social activist, the actor was also awarded the Karmaveer Puraskaar back in the year 2008.

The actor also attended a charity exhibition of the Save The Children Foundation organised by Mana Shetty in Mumbai back in the year 2013.

Ajay Devgn and Kajol went to Lonavala to support veteran actress Tanuja’s initiative to keep Lonavala and Khandala clean and green. The campaign was taken up by an NGO ‘Lonavala Khandala Citizens forum’ ( LKCF) and Tanuja is the president of this NGO. The NGO works for the Civic Development and Environmental Rights and especially for preservation and enhancement of quality of life and amenities in the twin towns of Lonavala and Khandala.

Back in the year 2012, Kajol also attended the Pratham Charity Event which was held in London. Pratham was established in 1994 by UNICEF. Pratham is India’s largest education NGO which provides quality education to underprivileged children across the country. The NGO raises funds and awareness for their work in India. She also attended the Pratham UK charity fundraising gala in 2019, which is the fundraising arm of Pratham.

According to a report, Kajol is involved with Shiksha, which is an NGO that works in the field of children's education.

