Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

Bollywood actor Kajol interacted with her fans in a live session earlier on Saturday as she completed a milestone of 10 million followers on Instagram. The actor has been spending her time under self-isolation along with her husband Ajay Devgn and children, Nysa and Yug. She revealed to her fans that she has taken to knitting while under lockdown at home and also reminisced about her first experience with Instagram in 2015.

Kajol shared that she has been knitting clothes for her children amid lockdown. She also thanked her fans and revealed that initially she did not see the point of posting pictures on the photo-sharing platform, but once she started enjoying herself, she started liking it. Kajol had been filming for Rohit Shetty's film Dilwale when her journey on Instagram had begun.

On Saturday, Kajol shared a video clip of herself from the film Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham where she can be seen dancing her heart out. She captioned the post with a message for her fans as she wrote,"This is a shout out to my Insta fam who have shown love to the reel and real me so much ❤️ ! Gratefully, yours Kajol 😘".

Earlier last week, reports of Kajol's daughter Nysa's health had been making rounds stating alleged symptoms relating to coronavirus. Her husband actor Ajay Devgn took to Twitter to rubbish the rumours and thanked everyone for their concerns. He clarified that they were doing ‘absolutely fine’. The 50-year-old added that the rumours around their health were ‘unfounded, untrue & baseless’.

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

