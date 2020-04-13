Kajol And Salman Khan Have Shared Screen Space In Few Blockbuster Movies; See List

Bollywood diva Kajol has shared screen space with some of the biggest superstars of Hindi Cinema from Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan to Salman Khan. Kajol is one of the few actors in the movie business who is loved dearly by the critics and audiences both. Her enchanting personality and vehement passion for her craft is simply adored by her admirers.

Source: Kajol Devgn Instagram

Talking about Kajol's movies, one actor with whom Kajol looks best onscreen is none other than megastar Salman Khan. The two have worked together in very few movies, but their sizzling onscreen chemistry is widely adored across the country. Let us take a look at the list of film Kajol has done with Salman Khan.

When Kajol & Salman Khan shared screen together

Karan Arjun (1995)

Source: Youtube

Blockbuster film Karan Arjun is the first film in which Kajol and Salman Khan shared screen space together. The film is counted amongst the classics of all-times. Even though Kajol and Salman Khan were not paired opposite each other, but the two did feature in a couple of scenes together.

Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya(1998)

Helmed by Sohail Khan, Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya is the first film where Salman Khan and Kajol played a much in love couple. Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya was a romantic-comedy. Fans were in awe of Salman and Kajol's fresh pairing in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya which turned out to be a commercial success of at the box-office. The songs of the film like Oh Oh Jaane Jana, Chunariya and Tumpar Hum Hai Atke Yaara were chartbuster hits.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998)

Source: Dimatada Instagram

Salman Khan and Kajol played a couple in the Karan Johar's iconic debut movie Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Salman Khan essayed the role of a mature and fun-loving businessman in the film, who is head over in heels love with his fiance played by Kajol. The two gave memorable performances in the film, especially the song Saajan Ji Ghar Aaye which was the highlight of the romantic drama.

