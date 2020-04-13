Kajol's Love For Traditional Outfits Is Evident In These Pics

Bollywood actress Kajol has managed to charm audiences not just on the big screen but on social media as well. The actress recently crosses 10 million followers on Instagram. Kajol's photos have not only stolen hearts but inspired many fans as well, in terms of their style and fashion sense. Here are Kajol's Instagram photos where she expresses her love for traditional attire.

READ:Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

Kajol's Love for Traditional Outfits; see pics

READ:Kajol Does The Bhangra As She Thanks Fans For Showering Love On The 'real & Reel Me'

READ:Kajol's Lockdown Plans Are Re-reading Her Books, Goes Basic With 'Ramchandra' Series

Be it a simple saree or a radiant one, Kajol knows how to enhance her looks with just the simplest of changes. Kajol doesn't wear sarees too often, so this came off as a surprise to her fans. Kajol's photos also increase her fans' love for traditional attire.

READ:Ajay Devgn And Kajol Got Married On His Terrace And Other Trivia Facts About The Couple

Be it red, orange, blue or grey, Kajol has nailed not only the right colors but all her overall looks as well. She has played very well with her colors, jewelry, and hairstyles. In all of her posts, Kajol's makeup looks neat and enhances her overall look.

READ:Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

READ:Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.