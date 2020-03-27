Kajol’s Family Filled With Several Prominent Bollywood Stars | Take A Look

Kajol is one of the most popular celebrities in Bollywood. Over the years, she has proved her mettle as an actor with blockbuster films like Baazigar, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Ishq, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, etc. Kajol is also a part of the famous Mukherjee-Samarth family of Bollywood. Here is a look at Kajol’s family tree.

Kajol’s family tree

1. Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have been married for over 21 years now. Ajay Devgn is the son of Bollywood action director, Veeru Devgan. He is one of the top actors in the business today with several blockbuster films to his credit like Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, Singham, Drishyam, etc.

2. Tanuja Samarth

Kajol’s mother, Tanuja Samarth is a very well-known actor in Bollywood. Although she is not actively exploring acting now, Tanuja has been part of several classic movies. Some of her best works include Memdidi, Chand Aur Suraj, Jewel Thief, Jeene Ki Raah, Haathi Mere Saathi, etc among the many others.

3. Tanishaa Mukerji

Tanishaa Mukerji is Kajol’s younger sister. Although she is not seen in films that much, Tanishaa is quite popular as well. She gained a lot of popularity during her stint in the celebrity reality show, Bigg Boss. She participated in the show during the seventh season and even emerged as the first runner-up. In addition to this, she has also been a part of several Bollywood films like Sarkar, Tango Charlie, One Two Three, etc.

4. Nutan

Nutan is widely considered to be one of the finest actors in Indian cinema. Additionally, she is also Kajol’s aunt. Nutan Samarth is known majorly for her conventional roles in films that gained her praises from many critics and audiences. She was also conferred the prestigious Padma Shri in 1974 for her contributions to Indian cinema.

5. Rani Mukerji

Rani Mukerji is the cousin of Kajol as she is also a member of the Mukherjee-Samarth family of Bollywood. She is one of the most popular actors in Bollywood. Kajol and Rani Mukerji have also starred together in several films together, including Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Rani Mukerji has been a part of several notable works in Bollywood including Saathiya, Chalte Chalte, Hum Tum, Veer Zaara, etc.

