Kajol Felt Restless On Wedding Day, Asked Ajay Devgn To Make This Request To Pandit

Kajol was recently seen in her maiden web series The Trial, which received favourable reviews. The actress is now in the limelight for a different reason. In a new interview, she recalled her wedding day and made a few revelations about her personal life.

3 things you need to know

Kajol has been married to Ajay Devgn since 1999.

The couple are parents to a daughter Nysa and a son Yug Devgn.

Kajol was recently seen in The Trial.

Kajol shares she asks the priest to hurry up the wedding functions

Kajol was recently asked about 'wedding jitters' in an interview with Curly Tales. She revealed that she was a “relaxed bride” and did not take on a lot of stress. She , however, revealed that she got restless as the ceremony was taking too long. She added that she asked her husband Ajay to ask the priest to hurry up.

(Kajol and Ajay Devgn got married in an intimate ceremony on February 24, 1999 | Image: Twitter)

Kajol mentioned, “While we were doing the wedding, I’d tell Ajay to tell the pundit, ‘Just hurry up please!’ It was taking so long, and we got married in two customs– we had the Maharashtrian wedding and the regular ‘saath pheras’.” She mentioned that she could not sit there for a long time and so wanted it to be over soon.

Kajol recalls her wedding festivities

(Kajol and Ajay Devgn are parents to twi children| Image: Twitter)

When asked why she was not stressed, as most brides are, the Dilwale actress mentioned that she was not worried because her sisters and other relatives took care of everything. She said, “My whole family was stressed out because they were organising everything. I, on the other hand, sat down for my make up which Mickey Contractor was doing and was fine and ready.” She compared her wedding day to a shoot, wherein she just has to get dressed and arrive on set.