Kajol Shares Why Nysa Doesn't Want To Have A Daughter Like Herself

Kajol is currently wrapping up the promotions of her maiden web series The Trial. In the show, she plays a mother of two daughters. In a new interview, the actress spoke about her relationship with her real-life daughter Nysa Devgn.

Kajol made her web series debut with the show The Trial.

She plays the role of a lawyer in the courtroom drama.

The series started streaming on OTT on July 14.

Kajol wishes Nysa gets a daughter like herself

In her latest show, the actress plays the role of a mother of two who is juggling between her new job and protecting her children from the realities of their life. In real life as well, Kajol is a mother of a daughter and son and juggles roles as a working mother. In an interview with Instant Bollywood, the Fanaa actress talked about a ‘full circle’ moment. She confessed that she tells the same thing to Nysa, what her mother used to tell her.

(Kajol and her daughter Nysa attended the NMACC gala opening on March 31 in Mumbai | Image: Kajol/Instagram)

In the conversation, Kajol recalls her mother Tanuja’s words. She remembered, “My mother was one of those who used to say, ‘ I really hope and pray you have a daughter like yourself.” The actor then reflected on how she tells the same thing to her daughter, Nysa. However, she commented that her daughter seems to be aware of being a handful and replies, “No, I am having sons because I don’t think I can handle a daughter like me”. A video of Kajol revealing this is going viral on social media with netizens lauding her honesty.

Kajol plays a brazen lawyer in The Trial

(Kajol plays the lead role in the eight episodic series The Trial | Image: Youtube Screengrab)

After playing a marital rape victim in Lust Stories 2, Kajol plays the role of a lawyer in The Trial. Her character, Noyonika Sengupta is forced to make a return in the world of law when her husband is arrested for taking sexual favours as bribes. The series is the official adaptation of the American legal drama The Good Wife. The Trial also stars Jisshu Sengupta, Kubbra Sait, Aamir Ali and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles.