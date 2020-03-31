Ajay Devgn Trashes Rumours About Kajol & Nysa's Health; Says Duo 'absolutely Fine'

Terms like ‘fake news’ and ‘WhatsApp University’ have gained prominence in recent times. And with lack of clarity on numerous issues surrounding the coronavirus/COVID-19 pandemic, such news ‘peddlers’ have been on an overdrive. Not just facts about the contagious disease, even celebrities have been dragged into it unnecessarily.

One such rumour doing the rounds was involving Ajay Devgn’s daughter Nysa about allegedly experiencing ‘symptoms’ related to coronavirus. However, the actor took to Twitter on Monday to strongly deny the reports.

It seems fans of the RRR star were concerned after reading the reports, and he thanked them for the concern. Ajay then clarified that they were doing ‘absolutely fine’. The 50-year-old added that the rumours around their health were ‘unfounded, untrue & baseless.’

Here's the post

Thank you for asking. Kajol & Nysa are absolutely fine. The rumour around their health is unfounded, untrue & baseless🙏 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) March 30, 2020

A news portal had reported that Nysa had reached a ‘hospital at midnight’ after experiencing symptoms like cough, cold and sore throat. The report added that Kajol ‘rushed to the hospital’ later.

16-year-old Nysa studies in Singapore and is back home with educational institutions taking a break over COVID-19. Her pics often go viral on social media and rumours of a ’debut’ are also doing the rounds. Ajay and Kajol also have a son named Yug.

On the professional front, the couple is riding high on the blockbuster success of home production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film is the highest-grossing film of this year with over Rs 275-crore collection. Kajol also featured in the short film Devi, while Ajay has films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sooryavanshi, Maidaan, RRR and the Kaithi remake in his kitty.

