Kajol Posts Beautiful Sun-kissed Pictures With Daughter Nysa; Take A Look

From Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-Aaradhya Bachchan to Pooja Bedi-Alaya F, Bollywood has many adorable mother-daughter duos. One such special mother-daughter bond is between Kajol and her daughter, Nysa. Kajol loves uploading selfies with daughter Nysa, as evident from her Instagram handle. Check out a couple of lovely sun-kissed selfies that the actor uploaded recently.

Kajol shares lovely sunkissed selfies with daughter Nysa

Kajol keeps on sharing some beautiful moments with her daughter on her social media handle. In the above post, Nysa and Kajol looked amazing as they flashed their best smiles. The star kid was seen wearing a yellow t-shirt and light blue jeans and had kept her tresses loose. While her mommy flaunted her look with a light stroke of kohl and sunglasses on her head as she happily posed for a selfie.

(Image credit: Kajol Instagram)

As soon as the pictures were posted, fans started posting lovely comments. Hum Apke Hai Kaun actor Renuka Shahane called it beautiful as fans showered the post with love. Many of her fans posted heart emojis on her adorable picture.

On the work front

On the professional front, Kajol and Ajay are riding high on the success of home production Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. Helmed by Om Raut, the film is set in the 17th century and based on the life of Tanaji Malusare, played by Ajay Devgn. The film is reportedly the highest-grossing movie of this year with a collection of Rs 275 crore. Apart from this, Kajol also featured in the short film Devi, while Ajay has films like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Sooryavanshi, Maidaan, RRR and the Kaithi remake.

