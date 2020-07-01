Kajol Introduces Her ‘quarantine Friend’ With A Hilarious Meme Of Herself, See Post

Kajol is one Bollywood actor who is known for her quirky and free-spirited persona which often reflects on her social media posts too. The actor recently showcased her fun side in her latest Instagram post wherein she introduced her 'quarantine friend' to all her fans. But she did so in a unique manner by using a hilarious meme of hers.

Kajol shares a glimpse of her quarantine friend

Kajol shared a picture of herself from one of her movies presumably, Helicopter Eela wherein she can be seen looking at a statue inquisitively. The picture also had a caption written which said, 'Day 100 of quarantine: Making new friends inside the house.' The Tanhaji actor wrote while sharing the post asking her fans whether even they made a new friend inside their homes like her. The rib-tickling meme will certainly leave you in splits as it also tends to be super relatable and defines the lockdown mood of all the people right now. Take a look at the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actor's post.

Kajol shared an emotional video of her daughter Nysa

The My Name Is Khan actor recently also shared an emotional video of her daughter Nysa on her social media. The video consisted of some beautiful memories between the mother-daughter duo which also included Nysa's growing up years. The video was made all the more beautiful as it has an honest voice-over of Nysa who talks about all the attention she got being a star-kid and how her parents often protected her from the paparazzi.

She also speaks about her endearing bond with her mother Kajol. Nysa reveals that she and her mother are very much like each other. She also calls the Dilwale actor more 'chilled out' than her. Further, Nysa tells that both she and her mother Kajol are extremely loud and that they do not need any filter. Take a look at the beautiful video.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in the period drama, Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. She shared the screen space with her husband Ajay Devgn in the film. The movie was based on the heroic and courageous tale of Tanhaji Malusare. While Ajay essayed the titular role, Kajol played the role of his wife, Savitribai Malusare.

