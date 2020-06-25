Kajol Shows Her Quirky Side In Latest Insta Post, Shares Hilarious Meme To Entertain Fans

Recently, Bollywood actor Kajol, took to her Instagram profile to unleash the funny side of herself. Her recent Instagram post left her fans in splits who are hailing her for her sarcasm. The diva created a meme using her own photograph.

Kajol’s hilarious post

On Kajol’s Instagram, the actor posted a funny meme that describes her look in the picture shared. This #MeWhen expression of Kajol describes how her face appears to be when she cracks a joke on a fellow person, who doesn’t happen to realise that the joke was on them. The snap is of her enjoying the process of being glad to get away with her sneaky and sarcastic jokes. Have a look at her hilarious posts here:

Impressed by the actor’s sarcasm, many of her fans flooded her post with comments. While one described the picture with “the fire emoticon”, another praised her smartness saying “the meaning of excellence lies in her”. For others the post made them burst out in laughter. Check out the comments on Kajol’s Instagram post here:

In other news, Kajol seems to have turned out to be quite the 'selfie queen' during the lockdown. Frequently, the actor posts selfie on her Instagram with quirky and fun captions for each one. One of her recent posts sees a selfie of the diva shared with the hashtag 'hairy selfie'. In the picture, she could be seen smiling at the camera and flaunting her red lips.

Kajol has also been sharing BTS pictures from the sets of her movies. There is one from 'Fanaa' which has Aamir Khan in the snap. Another one is from the sets of 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and another from' Helicopter Eela'. Check them out:

Not only that, but Kajol has also been posting pictures with her family members. There is one with her daughter Nyssa when she was a toddler and another one of Yug when he was younger. There are also some with his mother, Tanuja and sister, Tanishaa. On the professional front, Kajol was last seen on the silver screen alongside husband Ajay Devgn in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

