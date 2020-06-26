Kajol's 'Dekho Na', Other Songs Perfect To Dance In The Rain

Kajol has been a part of a wide range of films over the years. Throughout her career spanning over two decades, the actor has played versatile roles in movies. Apart from her acting performances, Kajol has impressed her fans with her dancing skills in songs of various movies. With all that said now, here are some of Kajol's songs from movies that are perfect to dance in the rain.

Kajol's songs to dance in the rain

Dekho Na

This 2006 movie is directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Aditya Chopra. The romantic-thriller flick features Aamir Khan, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu and Sharat Saxena in prominent roles. The popular musical duo, Jatin-Lalit, has composed the song and the lyrics of the dance number are penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song was the last track where Jatin-Lalit composed songs together. The song is sung by Sonu Nigam and Sunidhi Chauhan and has a run time of 05:24. The song features Aamir Khan and Kajol making some romantic dance moves in the movie. Check out the song that has gained a whopping 10 million views on YouTube:

Mere Khwabon Mein

This is a popular song from the blockbuster movie, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the lyrics of the dance number are penned by Anand Bakshi. The song has a run time of 4:18. Sung by the legendary Lata Mangeshkar, the upbeat music features Kajol making some quirky moves. The music video featured on YouTube has managed to bag a whopping response of over 46 million views.

Des Rangila

This is yet another song from the 2006 flick, Fanaa that features Aamir Khan and Kajol in the lead roles. Composed by Jatin-Lalit, the lyrics of the dance number are penned by Prasoon Joshi. The song is also played at national events like Independence Day and Republic Day. The song is sung by Mahalakshmi Iyer and the music video is set in various locations.

Dekho Zara Dekho

One of the most popular dance numbers in Bollywood, Dekho Zara Dekho is from the film, Yeh Dillagi, that got released in the year 1994. The romance film features Kajol, Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan in prominent roles. The music of the peppy number is composed by Dilip Sen-Sameer Sen and the lyrics are written by Sameer. Lata Mangeshkar and Kumar Sanu have sung the popular number that has bagged 4.3 million views on YouTube. It features Akshay Kumar and Kajol dancing in the rain.

Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhen

This song is from the movie Baazigar, that got released in 1993. Sung by Anu Malik and Kumar Sanu, the song is composed by Anu Malik. The hit dance number bagged Kumar Sanu's fourth consecutive award for his performance. The song features Kajol burning the dance floor along with Shah Rukh Khan.

