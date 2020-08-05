Kajol's Net Worth Proves That She Is Truly The 'Baazigar' Of Bollywood; Read Details Here

Kajol has reigned Bollywood ever since she made her debut at the age of 17 with the film Bekhudi in 1992. However, she rose to fame after her striking performance in Abbas Mustan's Baazigar. Ever since then, the actor has done a slew of movies in her illustrative career. Here's a look at birthday girl Kajol's net worth details.

Kajol's net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Kajol's net worth is Rs 119 crore ($16 Million). Kajol's income is apprehensive of her appearances in films and brand endorsements. Born to actor Tanuja and film director Shomu Mukherjee, she has been a part of super hit movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, among others. The diva has also bagged laurels for her impressive performances.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi's net worth ready for a boost as 'Dil Bechara' hits screens digitally; read

Also Read | New parents Aftab Shivdasani & Nin Dusanj's combined net worth will leave you amazed

Kajol's movies

Kajol not only won hearts with her indelible on-screen charisma in family dramas, but she also was seen in a mystery film titled Gupt: The Hidden Truth and thriller titled Dushman. Both movies did well with the audience. Her notable work is in films like Fanaa, U Me Aur Hum, My Name Is Khan, Dilwale among others. She was last seen in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, which marked her husband, Ajay Devgn's 100th film in Bollywood.

In 2020, Kajol made her digital debut with short film Devi. Besides Kajol, actors Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Neha Dhupia among others are also a part of the film. Helmed by Priyanka Banerjee, Devi has hit 16Million views online.

Also Read | Check out Huma Qureshi's net worth as 'Bell Bottom' actor rings in her 34th birthday

Kajol's birthday

As Kajol celebrates her birthday today, wishes have been pouring in on social media. Fans have flocked to Twitter and shared stills from her films and wished Kajol on her special day. Many also posted videos of her iconic dialogues from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. Amongst all, Ajay Devgn's wish for Kajol won many hearts. Ajay shared a candid picture of Kajol and wrote, "Happy returns of the day, forever & always." Check out.

Also Read | Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's combined net worth will leave you surprised

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.