Arpita Khan And Aayush Sharma's Combined Net Worth Will Leave You Surprised

Arpita Khan married her long-time beau Aayush Sharma at Taj Falaknuma Palace in Hyderabad, November 2014. Arpita Khan is the youngest sister of Salman Khan, whereas, Aayush Sharma is the son of politician, Anil Sharma. The duo welcomed their first child Aahil in 2016. Arpita gave birth to baby girl Ayat in 2019. Here's a look at Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma's net worth details.

Arpita Khan's net worth

According to the report of Trendcelebsnow.com, Arpita Khan's net worth is approximately Rs 1 crore to Rs 7 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Arpita Khan is the adopted sister of actor Salman Khan. Arpita's pictures with the Khans on social media speaks volumes of their lovable bonds. She graduated in Fashion Marketing and Management from London College.

Aayush Sharma's net worth

As per the report of topplanetinfo.com, Aayush Sharma's net worth is estimated to be Rs 67 crore ($9 million) as of 2020. Aayush made his Bollywood debut with Loveyatri, in the year 2018, in which he essays the role of a Gujarati boy. The film also stars Warina Hussain and is directed by Abhiraj Minawal.

Arpita Khan & Aayush's combined net worth

On one hand, Arpita Khan's net worth is reported to be Rs 1 crore to Rs 7 crore ($1 Million - $5 Million). Whereas, on the other hand, husband Aayush Sharma's net worth is estimated to be Rs 67 crore ($9 million) as of 2020. By looking at the two reported figures, it is evident that the couple, Arpita and Aayush's combined net worth is staggering.

Arpita Khan's birthday

Arpita Khan Sharma turned a year older on August 3, 2020. On her special day, several friends and stars from the industry took to social media and penned sweet birthday notes for her. Amongst all, husband Aayush Sharma's birthday post for Arpita won many hearts.

Ayush shared two pics with Arpita and wrote, "Here's wishing the strongest woman, I know a very Happy Birthday. From standing backstage while cheering my performance with tears in your eyes to standing by my side unconditionally when things were not shaping up as planned. From the subtle appreciation to the loud private criticism. You have really played an important part in shaping the man that I ’m today."

