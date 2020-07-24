Sanjana Sanghi's Net Worth Ready For A Boost As 'Dil Bechara' Hits Screens Digitally; Read

Sanjana Sanghi began her filming career at the age of 14 with her debut in the film Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. The actor, who rose to fame with her supporting roles in movies, is now awaiting the release of her upcoming film Dil Bechara in which she essays the lead role of Kizie Basu, alongside late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here's a look at Sanjana Sanghi's net worth details.

Sanjana Sanghi's net worth

As per a report by worldtop2, Sanjana Sanghi's net worth is around Rs 7 crore ($1 million). Sanjana Sanghi's net worth is inclusive of her appearances in films and television commercials. The actor has also appeared on the Filmfare December 2019 issue.

Sanjana Sanghi's movies

Sanjana worked in the 2011 film Rockstar and then was also roped in for the 2017 flick Hindi Medium, alongside late actor Irrfan Khan. Sanjana has appeared in the movie Fukrey Returns, which stars Richa Chadha and Varun Sharma, among others. Not only this, but the actor has also done several television commercials. After being a part of three super-hit movies, Sanjana will now be seen as the lead in the upcoming film Dil Bechara

Also Read | 'Hope you're looking over us': Sushant's 'Dil Bechara' co-star Sanjana Sanghi thanks him

Sanjana Sanghi's early life and family

Sanjana Sanghi is the daughter of businessman Sandeep Sanghi. Hailing from Delhi, Sanjana was born on September 2, 1996. Reportedly, she did her schooling from Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi. She has also done internships in the field of journalism, as revealed by her in an interview.

Also Read | Sanjana Sanghi talks about Sushant Rajput' demise, says 'fear of death increased ten fold'

About Dil Bechara

Dil Bechara marks late actor Sushant's last film and memory in Bollywood and marks Sanjana Sanghi's debut as a lead. The movie will retell the story of Fault In Our Stars, which starred Ansel Elgort and Shailene Woodley. Dil Bechara trailer and the songs have been receiving a massive response from fans. Music maestro AR Rahman teamed up with a bunch of artists and also paid a musical tribute to Sushant. Dil Bechara is slated for an OTT release on July 24, 2020, on Disney+Hotstar.

Also Read | Aamna Sharif's net worth as 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay's' Komolika rings in her birthday today

Dil Bechara cast

Dil Bechara stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput alongside Sanjana Sanghi. Actor Saif Ali Khan will be playing a cameo in the film. Moreover, the cast also includes Sahil Vaid, Swastika Mukherjee, among others.

Also Read | Armaan Malik's massive net worth proves music is undoubtedly his 'Pehla Pyaar'; Read

(Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.