Kajol And Daughter Nysa Twin In Blue As They Celebrate Raksha Bandhan With Family

Kajol is an avid social media user and she often keeps her fans updated about her daily activities through Instagram. She often gains attention for the quirky captions she posts with pictures. Recently, Kajol took to Instagram to give fans a glimpse of her Raksha Bandhan celebrations at her home. She shared a picture with Nysa where the two can be seen twinning in blue.

Kajol-Nysa twin in blue for Raksha Bandhan

The actor shared several pictures from her Raksha Bandhan celebrations on her Instagram stories section. In one of the pictures, Kajol shared a picture that features her along with her daughter Nysa. The mother and daughter can be seen twinning in blue for Raksha Bandhan. Kajol captioned the picture, ''Twinning with my baby''. Check out the post shared by the actor that features her along with Nysa.

Twinning and winning! #Kajol Shares a picture from #RakshaBandhan celebrations with daughter Nysa Devgn. pic.twitter.com/ImSMeNZaOW — Bollywood Fan (@Bollywo66016249) August 4, 2020

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji also shared several pictures with her siblings. She shared the pictures and wrote, ''Happy rakshabandhan to my sisters who have always protected me ! The strongest most beautiful women in my life. I love u ! @kajol @msamarth @mvgarware" (sic). Kajol went to the comments section and replied, ''Ditto baby girlâ¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸''. Check out the post shared by Kajol's sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, and the comment by Kajol.

On the professional front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji, directed by Om Raut. In the film, she plays the role of Savitribai Malusare. She was also seen in the short film titled Devi, directed by Priyanka Banerjee. She plays the role of Jyoti in Devi. The short film garnered widespread attention with over 2 million+ views in just a span of 24 hours and 10 million+ within just a week.

Kajol even took to her Instagram to share the news. The actor will next be seen in Tribhanga-Tedhi Medhi Crazy. It is a Netflix film that is currently under the post-production stage. The film is directed by Renuka Shahne and she will be seen playing the role of Anu in the film. The upcoming flick will feature Kajol, Tanvi Azmi, and Mithila Palkar in lead roles.

