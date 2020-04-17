Kajol's 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi': Interetsing Trivia About The Movie

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi features Sunil Shetty, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri. The film is directed by Rahul Rawail and produced by Rita Rawail and B.L. Saboo. The flick got released in January 2001. Kajol essays the roles of Tina/ Sweety/ Diya Khanna, who are Raj Khanna (Rishi Kapoor) and Archana Khanna's (Rati Agnihotri) twin daughters. The movie revolves around the story of a young woman, who grows under the shelter of father and aunt, and later meets her twin sister and also her estranged mother. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about the film:

Before casting Kajol to essay the role of Tina/ Sweety, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was considered to play the lead role.

Rati Agnihotri, who essays the role of Archana Khanna in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi, returned to the big screen almost after 16 years of break.

Dimple Kapadia was initially considered for the role of Rati Agnihotri role, which is Archana Khanna.

Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi is the remake of a movie from 1961, which is titled as Parent Trap. The flick was remade a number of times in Bollywood.

Rishi Kapoor has essayed a role in a flick titled Pyaar Ke Kabil in the year 1987, the movie released in 1987 was also a remake of the 1961 movie, Parent Trap.

Daler Mehndi was initially considered to essay a role opposite to Kajol's character and Sunil Shetty character. After the deal was unable to successfully work, the crew members chose to entirely scrap his role in Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi.

Rati Agnihotri, who essays the role of Archana Khanna, dons Reebok Classics in one of the scenes, where she is shown skipping, the sneakers were in trend in the late 90s and even in the early '00s, especially in the United Kingdom.

