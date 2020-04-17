Kajol's 'Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi': Interetsing Trivia About The Movie

Quick links:
Kuch Khatti Kuch Meethi features Sunil Shetty, Kajol, Rishi Kapoor, Rati Agnihotri. The film is directed by Rahul Rawail and produced by Rita Rawail and B.L. Saboo. The flick got released in January 2001. Kajol essays the roles of Tina/ Sweety/ Diya Khanna, who are Raj Khanna (Rishi Kapoor) and Archana Khanna's (Rati Agnihotri) twin daughters. The movie revolves around the story of a young woman, who grows under the shelter of father and aunt, and later meets her twin sister and also her estranged mother. With all that said now, read to know some of the most interesting trivia about the film:
ALSO READ | Kajol's Best Selfies That You Should Not Miss | See Pics Inside
ALSO READ | Kajol Reveals What Keeps Her Busy Amid Lockdown, Reminisces Journey On Instagram
ALSO READ | Kajol Shares Quirky Yet Important Message Through "poem Of The Day" On Social Media
ALSO READ | Ajay Devgn Trashes Rumours About Kajol & Nysa's Health; Says Duo 'absolutely Fine'
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.