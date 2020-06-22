Kajol With Aamir Khan Or Ajay Devgn: Whose Chemistry Is More Popular?

Kajol has collaborated with some of the most prominent directors and actors in the industry. Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn are two actors whose chemistry with Kajol has been widely appreciated. Read on to know about some of Kajol's works with Aamir Khan and Ajay Devgn and know whose chemistry is better. Read on:

Kajol's collaboration with Aamir Khan

Kajol and Aamir Khan have collaborated in two projects. Ishq. The 1997 flick marked the first collaboration between Kajol and Aamir Khan. The movie is helmed by Indra Kumar and produced by Gordhan Tanwani and the film features Aamir Khan, Ajay Devgn, Juhi Chawla, and Kajol in lead roles. The third-highest-grossing film of 1997 features Aamir Khan as Raja and Kajol as Madhu. The movie bagged nominations for Aamir khan, Juhi Chawla and Sadashiv Amrapurkar for their performances in the film. The songs from the movie including Neend Churai Maeri, and Maine Tujhko Dekhna amongst others garnered widespread attention.

Aamir Khan and Kajol collaborated for the second time in Fanna, which got released in the year 2006. Directed by Kunal Kohli and produced by Aditya Chopra, the flick features Aamir Khan and Kajol in lead roles. The film also features Rishi Kapoor, Kirron Kher, Tabu, and Sharat Saxena in key roles. Considered to be one of the most expensive films in Bollywood, the film bagged several awards and accolades for the actors' performance, lyrics of the songs and performance by the singers.

Kajol's collaboration with Ajay Devgn

Kajol and Ajay Devgn have collaborated in several films till date. Some of their collaborations include Ishq, Dil Kya Kare, Gundaraj, Hulchul, Raju Chacha, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Toonpur Ka Super Hero, U Me Aur Hum, and Tanhaji. Their films like Gundaraj, Dil Kya Kare, Ishq, Hulchul, Raju Chacha are widely popular.

Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, the third highest grosser of 1998, bagged Kajol the Best Actor award. For U Me Aur Hum, directed and produced by Ajay Devgn, Kajol received widespread critical acclaim for her performance. Kajol and Ajay Devgn last collaborated with each other in the flick, Tanhaji, which got released in the year 2020. The critically acclaimed film went on to become one of the highest-grossing flicks of 2020.

