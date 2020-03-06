Kajol Talks About Being Choosy In Her Second Innings, Says 'I'm Not A Furniture'

Kajol, who graced the silver screen last in Om Raut's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, recently made her digital debut with Devi. The short-film featured an ensemble cast consisting of Kajol, Neha Dhupia, Shruti Haasan, Neena Kulkarni, among others. Devi, directed by Priya Banerjee, has been reportedly received well by the audience and has crossed about 6 million views in three days.

Recently Kajol engaged in tete-e-tete with an online portal. In the interview, she talked about being choosy and exclaimed that she can add magic in just three scenes. Here is all you need to know.

Kajol on being choosy in her second innings

The interview published on an online portal Kajol talked about her acting prowess and how from the start of her acting career she has made it a point to choose roles that has the scope of performance. She also revealed that the length of the role has never been a concern as she believes she can add magic to a role in a mere three scenes.

She added that she does not need a title role where all she has is the title, a poster and, in the whole film, she is 'a furniture'. She also stressed upon doing substantial roles in films that motivate the audiences and have an impact on their cognition. She exclaimed that she is at a point in her acting career where the impact of a character is much more important than the length of the role.

In the interview, the Devi actor also revealed how she chooses a film. She revealed that she chooses movies that impress her and she believes will have an impact on the audience. After more than two decades in the entertainment industry, Kajol believes she works to satisfy the artist in her, not to increase her bank balance.

Meanwhile, Kajol will next be seen in Renuka Shahane's Tribhanga. The movie starring Kajol, Mithila Palkar, and Tanvi Azmi in the lead, is reported to release on Netflix soon. The forthcoming film will mark the directorial debut of popular actor Renuka Shahane, who has featured in some of the biggest hits of the 90s.

