Kajol Shines In The 'Devi' Trailer, Receives A Thumbs Up From Netizens

After playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol Devgn is all set to venture into short films by featuring in her first-ever short film titled Devi, which is helmed by Priyanka Banerjee. The short film also comprises of an ensemble star cast with eight other leading ladies apart from Kajol. Recently, Kajol also shared a black and white poster of the short film on social media. She has recently shared the trailer of the short film which has garnered a lot of love from the netizens.

Kajol looks at her realistic best in the trailer of the film

By the looks of the trailer, the film can be touted as a gritty woman-oriented film. It depicts nine different women from diverse backgrounds who are locked up with each other in a room. Netizens cannot stop raving about the film. Check out some of their reactions.

The fans cannot stop praising Kajol in the trailer

I REALLY loved it. 😍You shone so much as usual. Very subtle & powerful expressions from you. Thank u 4 sharing your gift w/ us. 🙏Your legacy & brilliance as an actress is what matters most to your fans. I wish u only the best always! Keep winning! 💪👏#Devi#DeviTrailerToday — YouNeverKnow (@UNeverKnow96) February 24, 2020

This could be an emotional film n kajol n the casts looked so natural either their outfits makeups n everything this is awesome. — Sabrina Asian (@SabrinaAsian) February 24, 2020

Wow Kajol Deedi....can't wait to see the women power pact performance 😍❤❤❤✌🙌🎊 — Julia George (@Juliageorge2205) February 24, 2020

That seems interesting, wish I could understand. I hope there will be subs for the the film. Anyway you're precious as always. — Amie (@amie_aqua) February 24, 2020

So so eager to watch ❤️ — Kajol Kingdom (@KajolKingdom) February 24, 2020

