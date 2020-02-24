The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kajol Shines In The 'Devi' Trailer, Receives A Thumbs Up From Netizens

Bollywood News

Kajol recently shared the trailer of her upcoming short film, Devi on her social media. In no time, fans started showring her performance with praises.

Written By Shreshtha Chaudhury | Mumbai | Updated On:
kajol

After playing the reel-life wife to her real-life husband Ajay Devgn in the blockbuster period film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, Kajol Devgn is all set to venture into short films by featuring in her first-ever short film titled Devi, which is helmed by Priyanka Banerjee. The short film also comprises of an ensemble star cast with eight other leading ladies apart from Kajol. Recently, Kajol also shared a black and white poster of the short film on social media. She has recently shared the trailer of the short film which has garnered a lot of love from the netizens.

Also Read: Kajol & Other 'devis' Look Ready To Take On The World In This New Poster

Kajol looks at her realistic best in the trailer of the film

By the looks of the trailer, the film can be touted as a gritty woman-oriented film. It depicts nine different women from diverse backgrounds who are locked up with each other in a room. Netizens cannot stop raving about the film. Check out some of their reactions.

Also Read: Ajay Devgn Proud Of Wife Kajol For Upcoming Film Devi; "Headed In The Right Direction"

The fans cannot stop praising Kajol in the trailer

Also Read: Kajol Reminisces Her 'favourite Memories' As 'My Name Is Khan' Turns 10, Watch Video

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
TRUMP MENTIONS SACHIN, KOHLI
PM HIGHLIGHTS REPEAT OF HISTORY
HEAD CONSTABLE KILLED IN CLASHES
DELHI L-G URGES RESTRAINT
CONGRESS DOUBTS TRUMP'S MOTIVE
CHENNAI CHEF CREATES TRUMP IDLIS