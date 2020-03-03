Kajol's Short Film 'Devi' Has Touched The Hearts Of The Audience; Netizens React

Recently released short film Devi has created a buzz among the audience. It features Kajol and Shruti Haasan who are doing their debut digital project. The cast of the short film also includes Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The story of the movie is based on nine women who are from different walks of life but face the same problem. Fans took over Twitter after they watched the movie. Take a look at the reaction of the fans.

Fans' reaction to Devi short film

The short film earned positive reviews. Fans loved the movie and also reacted to the performance by the cast. Fans also said that the short film is iconic.

This 13 min masterpiece showed everything what 2 hour blockbuster movies cannot ..Must watch Devi | Kajol | Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Films https://t.co/xfdBFf5VUH via @YouTube — Sparky (@iamsarozz) March 3, 2020

Devi review: This short film makes you feel helpless https://t.co/v0LGwGHCZ2 pic.twitter.com/Qp6NSETXpq — vishnu s (@VishnuVichu608) March 3, 2020

Guys just now I watched Devi short film and i must tell you it's blown my mind such an outstanding performance by each and every actress does and very well written and directed must watch @itsKajolD @NehaDhupia @muktabarve @yashwinidayma @shrutihaasan 🙌💛💛 — ganesh malik (@ganeshm89450980) March 3, 2020

A bitter truth composed into a well-written short film.

A must watch for everyone. Even if you don't understand Hindi but have 13 mins to spare, it comes with English subtitles. @WYFOfficial @UN_Women#endsexualexploitation#orangetheworld #Devi https://t.co/PXJvP8UVv3 — Nishaal Ajmera (@nishaalajmera) March 3, 2020

"It is ironic that crime rates against women are higher in a nation where nearly 80% of the population worships Goddesses"#Devi is a Hard-hitting, An Important and Very Well Performed Short Film. A Must Watch! @itsKajolD @NehaDhupia @muktabarve @shrutihaasan @neenakulkarni — Aavishkar (@aavishhkar) March 3, 2020

