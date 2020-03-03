The Debate
Kajol's Short Film 'Devi' Has Touched The Hearts Of The Audience; Netizens React

Bollywood News

Kajol is one of the renowned names in Bollywood. She has worked in various films and her recent short film is Devi. Here are the reactions of her movie Devi.

kajol

Recently released short film Devi has created a buzz among the audience. It features Kajol and Shruti Haasan who are doing their debut digital project. The cast of the short film also includes Neha Dhupia, Neena Kulkarni, Mukta Barve, Shivani Raghuvanshi, Yashaswini Dayama, Sandhya Mhatre and Rama Joshi.

The story of the movie is based on nine women who are from different walks of life but face the same problem. Fans took over Twitter after they watched the movie. Take a look at the reaction of the fans.

Fans' reaction to Devi short film

The short film earned positive reviews. Fans loved the movie and also reacted to the performance by the cast. Fans also said that the short film is iconic. 

