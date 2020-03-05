Kajol Starrer 'Devi' Called Out By A Group Of Filmmakers For Plagiarised Content

Kajol starrer short film Devi has been creating quite some hype amongst the viewers lately. The short film, based on rape victims, has been called out for plagiarism by a bunch of people who had put up a similar story on YouTube in the year 2018. The team made the revelation through a Facebook post which has been gaining momentum lately.

Devi called out for plagiarism?

Devi is a recent short film which stars a number of Bollywood stars like Kajol, Shruti Haasan, and Neha Dhupia, amongst other talented actors. The makers of a short film, Four, recently put up a post stating that the content of Devi has been plagiarised from their short film which they created as students. The similarities in the plot include the concept of afterlife, the concept of room filled with rape victims and the end of the film. This post was made by the director and editor of Four, Abhishek Rai. He has mentioned in the post how the content of Four might not be the best but what LargeShortFilms did was not right in any way. He has written how a production house can take up any piece of thought and claim it to be theirs. Have a look at the post made by him here.

Devi being loved by the fans

Devi, the short film, has been gaining attention from the viewers for the kind of hard-hitting story that it portrays. Most people can be seen pointing out how they teared up after watching the piece. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

I literally got goosebumps by seeing that little girl in the end🥺 This was so deep & powerful #Devi https://t.co/GVTbsKzlUV — Mani... (@ManishBisht15) March 2, 2020

This scene shttered my heart!! #Devi talks abt an ugly reality prevalent in our society that we chose to not talk about. And we don't do anything to eradicate it from this society. There are many rape cases that go unreported in both Pakistan and India 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Ion0AU4wWz — humna - Devi (@Kajolispyaar) March 3, 2020

Image Courtesy: Still from the short film Devi

