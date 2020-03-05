The Debate
Kajol Starrer 'Devi' Called Out By A Group Of Filmmakers For Plagiarised Content

Bollywood News

Kajol starrer Devi was recently called out by a group of people for plagiarised content as they had created a short film with a similar storyline in 2018. Read.

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
kajol

Kajol starrer short film Devi has been creating quite some hype amongst the viewers lately. The short film, based on rape victims, has been called out for plagiarism by a bunch of people who had put up a similar story on YouTube in the year 2018. The team made the revelation through a Facebook post which has been gaining momentum lately.

Devi called out for plagiarism?

Devi is a recent short film which stars a number of Bollywood stars like Kajol, Shruti Haasan, and Neha Dhupia, amongst other talented actors. The makers of a short film, Four, recently put up a post stating that the content of Devi has been plagiarised from their short film which they created as students. The similarities in the plot include the concept of afterlife, the concept of room filled with rape victims and the end of the film. This post was made by the director and editor of Four, Abhishek Rai. He has mentioned in the post how the content of Four might not be the best but what LargeShortFilms did was not right in any way. He has written how a production house can take up any piece of thought and claim it to be theirs. Have a look at the post made by him here.

Read Kajol Reveals Why She Can't Don The Director's Hat, Says 'I Would Love To Write'

Also read #MeToo: Kajol And Shruti Haasan Speak About The Movement & Change In The Industry

Devi being loved by the fans

Devi, the short film, has been gaining attention from the viewers for the kind of hard-hitting story that it portrays. Most people can be seen pointing out how they teared up after watching the piece. Have a look at a few of the reactions here.

Read Kajol Refutes Rumours of An Ongoing Feud With Saif Ali Khan Over His 'Tanhaji' Comment

Also read Kajol Shares A 'selfie' Clicked By Ajay Devgn But With A Twist; Check It Out

Image Courtesy: Still from the short film Devi

 

 

First Published:
COMMENT
