Kajol Is All Set For Her OTT Debut In 2020 With The Film Tribhanga

Kajol is one of the most prominent Hindi film actors of all time. Over the years, she has been in several critically acclaimed and commercially successful movies. She has also received several nominations for her performances. Apart from her acting abilities, Kajol is known for her sharp looks. Having worked in several popular films, Kajol is now among the elite actors in Bollywood.

Kajol's OTT debut

It is no surprise that the actor is entering the OTT space. She will make her OTT debut with Tribhanga which a feature film, directed by actress Renuka Shahane. Tribhanga has grown into a huge Netflix property with Ajay Devgn’s banner producing it. It started off as a small Rs 2 crore Marathi film, which Renuka had written and was willing to direct. Then, Siddharth Malhotra chanced upon the script and he believes that this role is tailored for Kajol.

Tribhanga is a Mumbai-based modern film, which got its title because of Renuka’s fascination for Odissi. Kajol is working for the first time with a female director. Tribhanga is Renuka’s second flick. She had earlier directed Marathi Rita, an adaptation of her mother’s novel, in which she had cast herself. But after toying with a film in Hindi with Shabana Azmi, it has been Tribhanga with Kajol all the way.

Kajol is willing to explore new space with this. However, when asked if she would ever step into the director’s shoes, she declined and said that she is happy about being an actor and that is what makes her happy. Now, she will emerge in January and is expected to stay in the limelight all through 2020. The film will tell the tale of a dysfunctional family. Tribhanga stars Mithila Palkar, Tanvi Azmi, and Kajol in the lead roles. The actor has already started filming and shared a post on her social media.

