'One More Unsung Warrior': Kajol Hails Rani Mukerji For Success Of Mardaani 2

Mardaani 2 was one of the most anticipated films for December. The film is a sequel to Mardaani which was a huge success. Rani Mukerji plays the role of Shivani Shivaji Roy who is in search of a criminal accused of several crimes.

Kajol hails Rani Mukerji for success of Mardaani 2

The film was released on December 13 and fans went in to watch the much-awaited film. The movie did not disappoint its viewers as many fans hailed Rani for her performance in the film. Among many, Kajol too praised the Mardaani star for her role in the film. She called her the unsung warrior for her portrayal of the fierce cop in the film.

One more unsung warrior.... proud of you Rani for Mardaani 2. 👏👏👏#Mardaani2 #RaniMukerji — Kajol (@itsKajolD) December 16, 2019

Kajol currently is anticipating the release of her film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. The film stars Ajay Devgn in the lead role, the film is based on the Maratha warrior Tanhaji. The film is a period drama and the trailer has made fans anticipate the film even more.

Mardaani 2, on the other hand, has been doing well and has received tremendous support from fans of the film. The bonding of the two leading actors of Bollywood made their fans praise them for their friendship. Fans expressed their best wishes to the two actors in the comments.

How sweet. You guys are awesome. Sisters unite for the world. Love 🤗 — amitjain002 (@amitjain002) December 16, 2019

Was fab movie, I watched in evening show



Lady singham Rani 💪 — Naman_S (@Namans_) December 16, 2019

#Mardaani2 awesome movie

We are proud of you Rani mam for Mardaani 2 #RaniMukerji — Shivangi Singh (Shivu) (@Shivangis07) December 16, 2019

