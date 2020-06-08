Kajol Tells The Difference Between ‘free-spirited’ And ‘crazy’; See Post

Bollywood actor Kajol often treats her die-hard fans with some lovely posts on her social media. Either with some beautiful pictures of herself or with an adorable picture with her family, Kajol gives her fans several reasons to stay hooked on to her social media. Recently, the actor shared a pretty picture of herself with a quirky caption.

Kajol shared a beautiful picture on her social media along with a quirky caption

The picture has Kajol looking fresh as a daisy as she dons a black kurta along with flaunting her wavy locks and an infectious smile. Giving out a cheery vibe in the picture. the actor also had a fun caption to go along with the picture. Her fans also left loads of appreciation in the comments section for the lovely picture. Take a look at Kajol's social media post.

Kajol revealed some parenting tips on Kareena Kapoor's radio show

The actor had earlier appeared on the radio show of Kareena Kapoor Khan. During the interview, the Helicopter Eela actor was seen getting candid about her parental life and was seen sharing ample of parenting tips to her fans out there. Right from her views on parental techniques to reveal how she isn’t a controlling parent, the actor was seen opening up about what kind of a parent she is. That Kajol is a doting mommy to her lovely kids, Nysa and Yug are known to all. So it was not a surprise when the actor divulged some parenting tips for her fans on Bebo's radio show.

When the actor was quipped on if she is a controlling parent, she replied saying that it isn’t conducive to a healthy relationship. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor added that though she was brought up differently, she doesn’t believe that being a controlling parent helps to solve a problem. The actor further said that her mother, yesteryear actor Tanuja had literally given the name ‘rebel upbringing’ to her.

The Fanaa actor also revealed that she is obsessed with her kids just like all the caring mothers. But she added that she has mastered the art of striking a healthy balance between being a control freak to asking her kids to do the right thing. Kajol also spoke on the fine line that exists between giving children a grid to grow up with but at the same time overwhelming them to the point that they can’t grow.

