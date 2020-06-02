Kajol's Latest Post Is A Throwback To Her 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' Days; See Pic

Kajol has been one of the most loved actors in the country for a long time. She has been part of cult classic films and several blockbusters over the years. One of her greatest hits came with the film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. She played the role of Simran in the film opposite Shah Rukh Khan who played the character of Raj. The film even to this date is considered a cult classic and is a beloved film of many Bollywood fans.

Kajol posts a major throwback picture

Recently, Kajol uploaded a picture that gave fans a major throwback to Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. In the picture, Kajol can be seen wearing a green dress with complete makeup and jewellery on her. The caption Kajol added was a hilarious one as she wrote that this is a flashback to when people would dress up to go outside. Kajol hilariously joked about the lockdown and how people have now accustomed themselves to stay at home and one does not get to wear fancy clothes to head out anymore.

In the past few weeks, Kajol has been sharing many such throwback pictures and giving fans an insight into her early days in the film industry. The actor even shared several behind the scenes pictures that were loved by many fans. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge was one of the most loved films and hence people related to the joke Kajol was trying to make with her post. They were also mesmerised by the beautiful vintage picture of a young Kajol. Fans filled the comments section with praises and positive comments about her and wrote about how much they loved the film.

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior opposite Ajay Devgn. She was praised for her role in the film and was appreciated by critics alike. Currently, she has no upcoming movies scheduled. However, fans of Kajol have been eagerly waiting to see her on the big screen after the pandemic ends. Besides that, Kajol was part of a short film with an ensemble cast of actors. The short film titled Devi was loved by many and garnered over 15 million views.

